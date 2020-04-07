By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has announced an essay competition "Let's Protect Our World: Traditions of the Turkic World" among students of higher education.

“Realizing the magnitude of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), aimed at the world and changing our lifestyle, we must responsibly comply with the restrictions, give preference to scientific activity, reading, creativity, culture and make full use of these values. There is no doubt that we will overcome this difficult struggle by combining our efforts, while maintaining hope and enthusiasm for the future, ” the message said.

Th main goal of the competition is to encourage students in various fields to study and promote the rich history of the Turkic World, its cultural heritage, traditions, national and spiritual values. At the same time, the contest aims to identify and develop potential abilities of talented youth, to encourage such writing skills as the expression of their thoughts.

The essay should not only contain information, but also reflect the author’s thoughts and worldview about the national traditions and rites of the Turkic peoples, as well as about the features of the general culture of the Turkic World.

Essays in the native language and English, not less than three pages with the addition of information about the students who will participate in the competition (name, surname, date of birth, institution, country, city, address and contact number) should be sent to turkictraditions@gmail.com by e-mail by May 15, 2020. Selected essays will be given in a special publication to be created.

The winners will be awarded with diplomas and prizes.