TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Virtual project brings together talented musicians

06 April 2020 [11:57] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has presented a video,  featuring  talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Spain as part of #evd?qal (#StayAtHome) campaign. 

Initiated by the soloist of the theater’s symphony orchestra, pianist  Firuza Najafli, the virtual project "Love" brought together famous composer and pianist Serhat Gunduz (Turkey), bass player Hashim Y?lmaz (Turkey) and drummer Matias Menarguez (Spain).

The music composition "Love" was composed by Serhat Gunduz to support of the struggle of humanity against the coronavirus pandemic. The performance left no one indifferent. 

 


Print version

Views: 158

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also