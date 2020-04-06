World-famous artists get ready for new project

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and Georgian artists are preparing for international symposium organized by the Cyprus Museum of Modern Art.

Inspired by the fight against coronavirus, the art project brought together incredibly talented national artists Asmar Narimanbayova, Aysel Mirgasimova, Rena Amrahova as well as Georgian artists Ketevan Shalamberidze, Irina Lavrinenko and David Mkheidze.

In the following video, world-famous artist Asmar Narimanbayova provides insight into the upcoming event, which is due to take place during the quarantine regime.

Asmar Narimanbayova lives and works in two cities - Paris and her native Baku.

The artist grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. Her father Togrul Narimanbayov was the world-famous Azerbaijani artist and her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Narimanbayova is distinguished by her bold and unique art works. The artist thrills art connoisseurs with her vibrant paintings in different styles, including impressionism, postimpressionism, cubism and others.

Narimanbayova’s works are displayed at prestigious exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.



