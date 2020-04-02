Watch theater performances without leaving home!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Children's Theater has came up with a new initiative. Viewers can watch theater's performances without leaving home.

The plays “House of the Hare", The Magic Flute, "Crooked Eared Hare", "Tea Ceremony" and other will be aired on the theater's social networks until May 5.

Founded in 2001, Baku Children's Theater has successfully presented many artistic performances.

The theater has organized national and international festivals, including the "Our Theatre" festival with the Union of Theatre Workers of Azerbaijan and the Turkic Peoples' Theatre in collaboration with Turkish performers.

It also successfully cooperates with relevant international organizations including International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the Council of Europe.

In November 2009, a theater studio for children with special needs in Baku Children's Theater was established.

The theater studio performed within the framework of the 4th National Festival of Contemporary Performances of Children's and Youth with Disabilities which was held in Azerbaijan at the 2nd International Youth Festival for People with Disabilities in Moscow, where it was awarded a diploma.