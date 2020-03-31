Watch theater performances online!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

ESA Theater invites you to enjoy its performances on a social network as part of #Evd?bax (Watch at home) campaign.

The theater`s program include such plays as "Of Mice and Men", "Paris exploded", "Blue Bird", "Nasimi: Mystery" and "The Oath".

You can watch theater performances on Facebook until the end of April.

ESA Theater is the first inclusive theater with actors with disabilities in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The theater destroys all stereotypes in the theater art, which has ancient traditions.

The name of the theater consists of three words – Unobstructed, Unlimited and Free. This is how its actors feel despite their limited possibilities of health.

The theater’s progressive goals include ensuring and accelerating social integration of the persons with disabilities, ensuring joint activity of people with or without disabilities, raising their social and public welfare, promoting them to deal with not only theater, but also other fields of the art, etc.