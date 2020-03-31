State Picture Gallery displays art works of eminent artists

By Laman Ismayilova

Art connoisseurs have a chance to enjoy art works of eminent Azerbaijani artists without leaving home.

Azerbaijan State Picture Gallery has launched a new art project- #bir?s?r (one work) on social networks.

The project showcases art pieces of Azerbaijani artists, including Togrul Narimanbayov, Tagi Taghiyev, Rasim Babayev, Latif Feizullayev, Davud Kazimov, Mikhail Abdullayev, and others.

Initiated by the State Picture Gallery, the project is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture.

You can get acquainted with the works of famous Azerbaijani artists on the gallery`s Facebook and Instagram.



