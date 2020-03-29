Azerbaijani musicians surprise with stunning home performances

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts has launched a campaign "Stay at home, but do not stay without music" (Evd? qal, musiqisiz qalm) on social networks.

As part of the campaign, the university`s teachers and students delight music lovers with their fascinating home performances. Many talented musicians joined the initiative as well.

For a short period of time the action aroused great interest among social networks users.

Founded in 1923, the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA) educates talented musicians, actors, directors, artists, choreographers, researchers into the arts and culture.

Modern information technologies, including multimedia hardware and software, are fully integrated into an educational process which is conducted in close cooperation with many cultural institutions.

ASUCA has also partnered vocational training programmes with twenty-six universities in Turkey, Russia, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, France and other countries.