Icherisheher named most comfortable and accessible historical city

Baku's Icherisheher (Old City) has been named one of the most comfortable and accessible historical cities in Europe.

The Organization of World Heritage Cities in Southern Europe and the Mediterranean has distributed another book on mobility and cultural heritage.

The book features 13 historical cities in Europe with the best experience in terms of accessibility and comfortable traffic.

The publication provides information about ongoing projects and work to ensure the accessibility of this space, as well as comfortable traffic for Icherisheher visitors and residents.

The project "Mobility and Cultural Heritage" was launched in 2014. The main goal of the project is to support local authorities in preserving the cultural heritage, including ensuring the comfort and accessibility of historical monuments to people.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defense nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

In 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.