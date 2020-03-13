YARAT presents unique art projects

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space and has presented unique art projects "Potential Worlds 1: Planetary Memories" and "Potential Worlds-2: Eco-fantasies".

The exhibitions are organized in partnership with the Migros Museum of Contemporary Art in Switzerland.

"Potential Worlds 1: Planetary Memories" is the first in a series of two exhibitions that explores the relationship between humans and nature. The art gathered in both shows scrutinizes the interactions between man and nature from a variety of angles and limns potential future scenarios of life on Earth.

The works on view in the first chapter draws attention to the ways in which the environment has been appropriated in the pursuit of power and resources, shedding light on the repercussions for both nature and social fabrics. They also interrogate concepts of knowledge in the natural sciences that have been developed in the course of man’s power-driven appropriation of the natural world.

Curated by the directors of YARAT Contemporary Art Space and the Migros Museum Suad Garayeva-Maleki and Heike Munder, the exposition displays art works of 16 artists: Monira Al Qadiri, Maria Thereza Alves, Alberto Baraya, Ursula Biemann, Carolina Caycedo, Cooking Sections, Mark Dion, Mishka Henner, Reena Saini Kallat, Kiluanji Kia Henda, Jakob Kudsk Steensen, Almagul Menlibayeva, Katja Novitskova, Tabita Rezaire, Zina Saro-Wiwa, Himali Singh Soin.

The exposition "Potential Worlds-2: Eco-fantasies" will be presented at various weekly events in the galleries of Zurich on the eve of the Art Basel fair. The second exhibition in this series will be based on the issues raised in the first exhibition, speculatively exploring new forms of life and community, as well as the constantly changing roles of people in the era of advanced posthuman technologies.

The two exhibitions will be on view at YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Baku from July 10 until September 27, 2020.

An accompanying publication with essays by Benjamin H. Bratton, T. J. Demos, Suad Garayeva-Maleki and Heike Munder, Reza Negarestani and Jussi Parikka, as well as short texts by Milena Bürge, Anna Fech and Rabea Kaczor will be released this summer.



