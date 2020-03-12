Voice of Booktrailer Festival 2020 announced

By Azernews





A video of the 5th Booktrailer Festival has been presented. The festival's organizers also named famous poet Ramiz Rovshan as the voice of the project.

Speaking about the project, the festival's director, film actor and producer Ruslan Sabirli expressed his gratitude to Ramiz Rovshan for supporting the project.

"This year our festival celebrates its fifth anniversary and we wanted to invite highly esteemed and professional, our beloved poet Ramiz Rovshan to be the voice of the project. I would like to express my gratitude to Ramiz Rovshan for supporting the Book Trailer Festival, which is a great gift for us! I also thank the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers Union Rashad Mejid for the support and the opportunity to get to know Ramiz Rovshan," he said.

Booktrailers are short videos that promote a book or an author, providing a good illustration of the book content. Book trailers are a form of advertising for a book. Produced by publishers, and sometimes authors themselves, they are tools to pique interest in the novel and raise their popularity.

The festival, which takes place under the slogan "Promote a book, get promoted with a book!" is timed to the World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day, held annually on April 23. The festival is headed by actor and producer Ruslan Sabirli.

Anyone can take part in the festival through registration (www.booktrailer.az). The first place will get a cash prize -1,000 ($589) manats, while the winners of the second and third places 800 manats ($472) and 500 ($295) manats, respectively.

The winners will be also awarded in the nomination "The best mobile book-trailer". To participate in this nomination, everyone can shot a booktrailer on a mobile phone and send it to the festival. The winner in "Best Mobile Book Trailer" will receive a cash prize - 1,000 ($589) manats.

Supported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival was successfully held in 2016 for the first time in the country. The main partner of the event is Azercell, a leader of the mobile communication sector in Azerbaijan.

