Opera stars to perform in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous opera stars Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov will perform in Russia.

A grand concert of world stars will take place at the Jupiter Concert Hall on October 30.

The opera singers will share the same stage with People's Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the Bolshoi Theater Elchin Azizov. They will be accompanied by the Nizhny-Novgorod Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Yusif Eyvazov is a Grand Prix winner of international competitions, whose name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

Eyvazov's repertoire includes the roles of Alfredo in "La Traviata", Cavaradossi in "Tosca", Renato des Grieux in "Manon Lescaut", Kalaf in "Turandot", Andrea Chenier in "Andrea Chenier", Rodolfo in "La Boheme", Don Carlos in "Don Carlos" and many others.

Yusif has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko’s on the cross-over album "Romanza". In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.

Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century.

She has been identified by the journal Musical America as "a genuine superstar for the 21st century" and was named 'Musician of the Year' in 2008.

The Russian operatic soprano was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007.

Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist of the Bolshoi Theater since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

He is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).

Together with Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov, he participated in the Half Way Around the World concert.

