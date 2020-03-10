Art Zone: Shahdag through eyes of local artists

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Second Art Zone Symposium has been held in Shahdag Tourism Complex.

Co-organized by the State Agency for Tourism and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), the project aims to reflect all the beauty and richness of Shahdag through the eyes of artists. The author of the project is TV journalist Shakir Eminbeyli.

Famous artists Museib Amirov, Milena Nabiyeva, Elyar Alimirzayev, Vugar Muradov, Eldar Gurbanov, Elena Hagverdiyeva, Rena Mammadova, Anar Huseynzade, Emin Asgarov, Azer Aliyev, Rafail Aliyev, Butunai Hagverdiyev and Bayram Salamov took part in the project.

Inspired by the magical atmosphere of country's beauty, they created their new masterpieces. In the future, their paintings will be showcased at the traditional Art Zone exhibition. Many workshops for young artists were also held as part of the event.

Apart from that, the project participants had a chance to get acquainted with the tourist infrastructure, historical monuments, wonderful geography and picturesque corners of Guba and Gusar regions.

Notably, the First Art Zone Symposium was held in Gabala last September. The art symposium brought together Honored Artists Museyib Amirov, Elyar Alimirzayev, Yelena Hagverdiyeva, Vugar Muradov, Elnur Babayev, Anar Huseynzade, Emin Asgarov and others.

Shahdag Winter and Summer Tourism Complex offers an array of winter sports and activities for all tastes.

Here sport lovers can find blood-raising winter activities heating up the snow.

Year by year the number of tourists discovering this beautiful resort increases.

The Shahdag Complex stands 2,500 meters above sea level and serves as an outstanding getaway with its rich nature, fresh air, and wonderful climate, with temperatures ranging between minus 20-22 degrees Celsius in winter and 20 degrees in summer.

