Works of young talents stun art lovers in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Harmony" has opened its doors at State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Baku.

The exhibition featured more than 50 art works by artists, sculptors and photographers in various styles and techniques, as well as selected art pieces provided by the Fund of State Art Gallery.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and the State Art Gallery, the exhibition aimed at promotion of art and raising awareness about women's role in society.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, director of the State Art Gallery Gabil Gasimov congratulated women on the International Women's Day. He provided insight into the exhibition. Gabil Gasimov expressed his confidence that project participants will leave their mark in the Azerbaijani art.

People's Artist Arif Huseynov and Chief Scientific Officer of the State Art Gallery Vagif Muganli wished success to young talents.

Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition. Works of young talents conquered the hearts of art lovers.

Moreover, members of Parlaq Youth Public Union will also perform as part of the event. Their performance was met with great interest.







