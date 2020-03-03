Best designers awarded in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Winner of Azerbaijan Design Award have been awarded in Baku. The project was implemented with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Creative Azerbaijan portal.

In his speech, the Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev emphasized that the competition aims at increasing the level of design sphere in the country and identifying talented representatives of this industry.

The project organizers involved world-famous design specialists from around the world as members of the jury. The jury members voted online anonymously. The jury was composed of professionals in this field from six countries.

Founded by two young designers Rahim Ismayilov and Ramin Nasirov, the competition, which is held for the second time, aroused great interest.

In total, more than 400 designers submitted 611 works at the competition. Designers presented their projects in 10 categories: branding, packaging design, illustration, web design, industrial design, mobile application design, interior design, exterior design, print design, outdoor design.

The finalists were awarded with Azerbaijan Design Award Cup, diploma and gifts.

In addition, designers also submitted works in the nomination for the development of the special logo "Baku - City of Design", in connection with the inclusion in 2019 of Baku in UNESCO Creative Cities Network. The winner in this category was awarded a special gift - Apple Macbook Air (2019).







