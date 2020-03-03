Arash to perform in Baku

By Azernews





After 12 years, famous singer Arash will once again perform in Baku. The live show will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on March 22. During concert, Arash will delight the audience with old hits and new songs.

"I missed you so much, Baku ... See you March 22nd," the singer wrote on a social network.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in the city, ASAN Service Centers, Ganjlik Mall, 28 Mall and Iticket.

Notably, Arash successfully represented Azerbaijan along with Aysel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2009, finishing third with the song "Always".

Arash Labaf was born in Tehran, Iran. At age ten, he and his family moved to Sweden, where he still resides. The singer's great grandfather is Iranian Azerbaijani.

His debut album, Arash, was released by the Warner Music Sweden in June 2005, after he had finished college. His singles, "Boro Boro" ("Go Away") and "Temptation" (featuring Rebecca) made it to the hit lists around Europe, and their respective videos garnered significant airplay on more than 20 MTV outlets across the world.

Arash's records were certified gold in 5 countries: his album Arash in Germany, Russia, Slovenia and Greece and single "Boro Boro" in Sweden. This song was also featured in the Hindi Bollywood film Bluffmaster! and he was the featured Artist of the Month on MTV India.



