Find harmony through art!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater invites you to enjoy stunning art works of talented artists and photographers on March 5.

The exhibition "Harmony" aims to promote art and raise awareness about women's role in society.

The event is a joint project of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and the State Art Gallery timed to International Women's Day.

The project will feature more than 30 art works by artists, sculptors and photographers in various styles and techniques, as well as selected art pieces provided by the Fund of State Art Gallery.

Moreover, members of Bright Youth Public Union will also perform as part of the event.