Emin stuns fans in US and Canada

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous singer Emin Agalarov has ended his extensive tour across the US and Canada.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan brilliantly performed in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles (US), as well as Toronto (Canada), Trend Life reported.

The concerts were held in a very warm atmosphere. During live show, Emin thrilled his fans with old and new hits.

The first concert was in Toronto, where EMIN and his band performed for the first time. Next, the musician rocked the stage in New York and Chicago.

The last concert of the artist was held in Los Angeles. As part of the tour, Emin was interviewed by media representatives.

In March, pop singer will continue his tour across Russian cities as well as Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Born in Baku, incredibly talented musician moved with his family to Russia at the age of four. After graduating from high school in New Jersey, Emin enrolled in Marymount Manhattan College (New York.) He graduated at the top of his class, delivering a thesis on “Business Management in the Field of Finance".

Agalarov's interest in music began in the high school years in the United States. After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs. In 2005 he began working with his vocal and music teacher, the renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute in his concerts.

His first studio album, Still, was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

Emin's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, among others.

In 2016, Emin was awarded as the Most Stylish Musician of the Year.

Over the past couple of years, EMIN performed at large musical contests, including the Eurovision 2012, "Miss Universe 2013, the 2014 World Music Awards, and also on the Olympic Games in Sochi on the same year.

He is also one of the organizer of summer music festival "Zhara" which has turned into annual gathering of celebrities.

Moreover, Emin Agalarov was awarded with the title of People's Artist Azerbaijan and honorary badge on July 31.



