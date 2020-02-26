Gems of Indian Cultural Heritage to be shown in Gobustan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Gems of Indian Cultural Heritage will be presented in Gobustan on February 29.

The photo exhibition aims to promote cultural relations between Azerbaijan and India.

The art project will feature photos capturing India's architectural monuments. A colorful show will be also held as part of the exbibition.

The event is co-organized by the Gobustan State Reserve and the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture.

Gobustan is home to one of the world's largest ancient petroglyphs collections. Settled since the 8th millennium BC, the area contains more than 600,000 distinct paintings, going as far back as 20,000 years to as recent as 5,000 years ago.

The rock paintings dating back to 8 millenniums reflect different hunting scenes, ceremonial and ritual processes of the habitants of these places. Gobustan petroglyphs were repeatedly investigated by the famous Norwegian explorer and adventurer Thor Heyerdahl, who recognized local boats petroglyphs as the oldest known images of pirogue in the world.

Most of the rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle-pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, pictures of sun and stars.

Gobustan was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007.



