Azerbaijan's cultural routes to be discussed

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture will host a national conference on the potential of Azerbaijan's cultural routes on February 28-29.

Executive Secretary of the Enlarged Partial Agreement on Cultural Routes, director of the European Institute of Cultural Routes Stefano Dominioni, heads of cultural institutions and others are expected to take part in the event.

The Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe programme connects European culture, its history and people.

Since 1998, the European Institute of Cultural Routes mission is to ensure the continuity and the implementation of the Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe programme in the 50 signatory countries of the European Cultural Convention (and beyond), in close cooperation with the Council of Europe.

Azerbaijan joined the Cultural Routes programme in 2011. The country is now represented in 5 cultural routes as part of the project.

The programme contributes to the preservation of a diverse heritage through theme-based and alternative tourist itineraries and cultural projects.

The European institute of Cultural Routes raises a great awareness and understanding of the links between heritage, culture, tourism and development, on a European-wide scale.