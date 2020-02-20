World Harmony: Roman Fedchuk shares his music secrets

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The third World Harmony International Competition of Young Performers is underway in Baku.

Within the framework of the contest, word-famous violinist Roman Fedchuk held master classes at the State Philharmonic Hall. The violinist shared his music secrets with young talents.

The master classes aroused great interest among attendees. Young musicians had a chance to improve their skills and gain valuable experience. Following the master classes, all participants were awarded with certificates.

Roman Fedchuk successfully gives concerts all over the world, performing on the best stages of Europe and collaborating with outstanding musicians. Fedchuk also has an active pedagogical activity, is a jury member of various Czech and international violin competitions.

Roman Fedchuk is the winner of multiple international competitions, including Jan Kocian International Competition, Vianna da Motta, Prague Spring, Gernbach International Music Competition, etc. The musicians successfully performs at prestigious concerts halls all over the world.

He shared the same stage with Munich Chamber Philharmonic, Grand Forks ND Symphony Orchestra, Moldova Philharmonic Orchestra and others.

He is a honorable guest of European music festivals including Iserlohn (Germany), Tour (France), Chursachsische Sommer (Germany), the 9th International Festival of Music and Dance in Ubeda (Spain), the 2nd Music Festival in Moscow (Russia), the Bohemia Festival (Czech Republic), International Festival of Vaclav Jirovec (Czech Republic), and Furth (Germany), Summer Music Festival (Prague, Czech Republic), Festival of Contemporary music (Moldova), Olympus Musicus Music Festival (Prague, CzechRepublic) and others.

Moreover, the musician has recorded a CD of the violin concertos by J. S. Bach.

He has lived in Prague since 1994 and founded Concertino ensemble, which performed successfully in the Czech Republic, France, Spain and Germany. He is a founding member of the Ludwig Piano Quartet, which recorded a CD of the Brahms and Dvorak Piano Quartets (2003).

Roman Fedchuk is also a professor at the State Conservatory in Pilsen (Czech Republic) and member of jury in different Czech and International Violin Competitions, like Competition of all Czech Conservatory, Arthur Grumiaux International Competition Brussel, Belgie, Chistmas International Competition S. Petersburg, Russia and others.

The "World Harmony" contest will last until February 17-24. The project aims to discover of young talents and promote classical music and folklore.

