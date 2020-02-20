Works of national artist captivate art lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for her brilliant works, world-famous artist Nigar Narimanbayova has captivated art lovers in France.

The artist displayed her colorful paintings "Fantasy" and "Blessing" at the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center in Paris.

Notably, the work "Fantasy" was successfully exhibited at the Salon of French Artists in 2018.

The artist's new painting "Blessing" also left no one indifferent. The exhibition is organized by Stella Art International Association. The exhibition runs until March 13th.

Nigar Narimanbayova currently lives and works in France. The artist successfully represents Azerbaijan at international level.

Her uniquepainting "Marionette", which enters the artist's series of paintings "Love Toys", won the main prize of the Salon of independent artists - TOILE D'OR 2016.

The painting "Adagio" received the prize of the Salon of independent artists - TOILE D'OR 2016.

Moreover, Narimanbayova’s five paintings including "The Puppet", "Kiss of a Nymph", "Magic of the Night", "Broken Wings" and "Confession of a Mermaid" were also displayed at the largest international exhibition of contemporary art Salon Business Art Fair 2017.

She was awarded with an honorary diploma signed by the commissioner of the salon Georges Levy and art magazine La Gazette Des Arts, with inscription "For the creation of a magical unique world filled with fairy tales and magic".

Nigar Narimanbayova is a member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and the International Association of Art. Her paintings are displayed in the exhibition halls of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism, National Museum of Art of Azerbaijan as well as in private collections.







