Tar musician breathes new life into traditional music

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for its unique sounds, tar plays a vital role in Azerbaijan's music history and has enriched it with unique rhythms.

Azerbaijani people are still falling under the spell of this long-necked music instrument. Craftsmanship and performance of the tar passes down from generation to generation. Many tar musicians have already conquered world music stage.

Ismayil Zulfuqarov is one of such tar musicians who has entirety devoted himself to this ancient music instrument.

Young musician inherited love of music from his family, especially grandfather and uncle who enjoyed playing tar. As a child, he also admired musical performances of acclaimed tar musicians.

Fascinating tar performances totally captivated the heart of the young boy and opened the door to a whole new world for him.

Today Ismayil Zulfugarov is a multiple winner of international music competitions. Famous for his r&b/electro music, the tar musician has successfully represented Azerbaijan in Turkey, France, Russia, China and Lithuania.

During live shows, he puts all his energy into each performance, making audiences burst into applause. Each show is special for young musician. His joint concerts with well-known French musician Philippe Ganier (Filigan) still makes him feel very excited.

As tar musician says, his friendship with Philippe Ganier began nearly two years ago. The duo has already given three joint concerts. In January, French guitarist and the Azerbaijani tar musician thrilled the audience at Nuits de la Guitare Festival.

Speaking about his music, Ismayil Zulfugarov says that he is open for new experiences. The tar musician brilliantly synthesizes two music styles: Electro and R'n'B.

Most recently, the tar musician has performed together with Russian IP ORCHESTRA. The program titled "Legendary Rock Hits" featured songs by world-famous bands, including AC / DC, Metallica, Nirvana, Aerosmith, Green Day, Placebo, Blur, Corn, Rammstein, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Marlin Manson, Cranberries and others.

In his interview with Azernews, Ismayil Zulfugarov shared his thoughts about the rock concert:

"Last concert has encouraged me to move forward. The performance in a completely new genre (rock) greatly influenced me. It was a great pleasure for me to perform at that concert," he said.

Everyone has their own source of inspiration. For Ismayil Zulfugarov, nothing can be compared with the love of his music lovers.

"All creative people have different sources of inspiration, but for me there is nothing more inspiring than the applause and love of the audience"...," he said.

In near future, the tar musician is planning to continue his musical journey and worthily represent Azerbaijan at international level. Moreover, Ismayil Zulfugarov will once again delight music lovers with wonderful works and grand projects.



