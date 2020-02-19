Verdi's opera to be staged in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will present Giuseppe Verdi's "Troubadour" opera on February 29.

The "Troubadour" opera will bring together the theater's leading soloists Honored artists Farida Mammadova, Sabina Vahabzadeh, Farid Aliyev, Aliakhmed Ibragimov, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Akram Poladov as well as Taleh Yakhyayev and Nina Makarova, Day.Az reported.

The opera will be conducted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Eyyub Guliyev.

"Troubadour" is an opera in four acts by Giuseppe Verdi to an Italian libretto largely written by Salvadore Cammarano, based on the play El trovador (1836) by Antonio García Gutiérrez. It was Gutiérrez's most successful play, one which Verdi scholar Julian Budden describes as "a high flown, sprawling melodrama flamboyantly defiant of the Aristotelian unities, packed with all manner of fantastic and bizarre incident."







