Baku Jazz Festival returns this fall

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Jazz Festival will once again delight jazz lovers on October 9-18. This year the festival marks its 15th anniversary.

Baku International Jazz Festival is an annual jazz event organized by famous saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since when it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

The large-scale project is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Jazz World Magazine, A + A Events and the Landmark Hotel-Baku.

The 14th Baku Jazz Festival was successfully held in the City of Winds. A ten-day feast of music featured numerous musical events from spectacular concerts to film screenings as well as workshops and master classes by world-famous musicians.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.



