Azerbaijani opera singer to perform in Italy

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Opera star Dinara Aliyeva will perform at Italy's Teatro Regio in March. The theater invited opera singer to perform Mimi's party in Giacomo Puccini's masterpiece "La Boheme".

The opera lovers have a chance to enjoy her performance on March 11th, 13th, 15th, 18th and 22.

The world premiere of the opera was held in Turin on February 1896. Since then, "La boheme" has become part of the standard Italian opera repertory and is one of the most frequently performed operas worldwide.

Described as "a singer who possesses the gift of heaven" by soprano Montserrat Caballé, Azerbaijani soprano Dinara Aliyeva joined the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow as soloist in 2010, and has since appeared at major opera houses and concert halls throughout the world.

She has performed in major opera halls including Vienna State Opera, Berlin State Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Bavarian State Opera, among others; and under the batons of conductors such as Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Vladimir Spivakov, Yuri Bashmet, Constantine Orbelian, Giuseppe Sabbatini, Marcello Rota, Emmanuel Villaume, Pier Giorgio Bruno Morandi, Giuseppe Carello, Vasily Sinaisky and Tugan Sohiev.

In 2010, Aliyeva joined Russia’s Bolshoi Theatre as a soloist, making her debut as Liù in Puccini’s Turandot, and subsequently appeared in roles including Tatyana in Eugene Onegin, Violetta in La Traviata, Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Mimi in La Bohème, Leonora in Il Trovatore, Micaëla in Carmen, Marfa in The Tsar’s Bride, Nedda in Pagliacci, and many others.