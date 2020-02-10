Polad Bulbuloghlu turns 75

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert marking the 75th anniversary of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Polad Bulbuloghlu has been held at Heydar Aliyev Palace.

At concert, guests were presented with video on the long-term creative activity of prominent public and cultural figure.

In his speech, director of ASAN Radio Emin Musavi noted Bulbuloghlu's successful activity in various areas.

The event was attended by Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, who wished him further success. Mikhail Shvydkoy emphasized Bulbuloghlu's great contribution to the strengthening of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

The audience then enjoyed beautiful songs of Polad Bulbuloghlu. The singer was accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of People's Artist Siyavush Karimi. The concert was truly spectacular and left a lasting impression on the audience.

The celebration of the anniversary was a major event for the prominent public and cultural figure.

His 75th birthday Bulbuloghlu celebrated with military personnel in Beylagan region. Polad Bulbuloghlu met with servicemen and viewed conditions of military service.

Moreover, "Love and Death" ballet was successfully presented at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater as part of the birthday celebration.

For the first time the ballet "Love and Death" was staged in Baku in 2005. The ballet was choreographed by professor of the Vienna European Academy of Ballet Vakil Usmanov. The art director of the ballet was famous artist Rafis Ismayilov.

This time, the audience enjoyed the ballet version staged by Russian choreographer Nadezhda Malygina and art director Dmitry Cherbadzhi.

The old Turkic mythology, which the story is based on, is the fount of human moral values, rules and traditions. It presents the existential view of man and nature, man and the elements.

The ballet is not only nominally, but really can be perceived as a true saga, a musical paraphrase of Book of Dede Korkut. The ballet was met with a storm of applause.

The audience was thrilled by amazing performance of People's Artist Gulaghasi Mirzoyev, Honored Artists Jamilya Karimova, Makar Fershtandt, Nigar Ibrahimova, Samir Samadov, soloists Timur Odushev and others. The ballet was conducted by Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev.

At the end of the evening, Polad Bulbuloghlu went on the stage and expressed his gratitude to the audience.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev handed "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Polad Bulbuloghlu for his outstanding contribution to the Azerbaijani culture and long-term fruitful public and political activities.

Bulbuloghlu has successfully presented Azerbaijani pop music abroad. The singer has won multiple prizes at international festivals. Musical works by virtuoso composer blend multiple genres, including large symphonic works, chamber and instrumental music and so on.

He successfully toured the entire USSR and performed around the world. The singer successfully performed in Russia, Canada, Turkey, France, Argentina, Poland, Germany, Denmark and other countries.

In the 1990s, Bulbuloghlu started a political career. He became the Azerbaijani Culture Minister and is currently the Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia.







