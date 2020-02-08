Elchin Azizov to perform in Moscow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous opera singer Elchin Azizov will perform in the Russian Bolshoi Theater on March 7-8. The opera star will play Mazepa 's party in Pyotr Tchaikovsky`s opera of the same name.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist of the Bolshoi Theater since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

He is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).

Together with Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov, he participated in the Half Way Around the World concert.

"Mazepa" is a blood-thirsty tale of crazy love, abduction, political persecution. The action takes place in Ukraine at the beginning of the 18th century. The libretto was written by Victor Burenin and is based on Pushkin's poem Poltava, part of the cultural legacy of Mazepa.