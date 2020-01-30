Memory of eminent opera singer to be honoured

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center will host a concert dedicated to opera singer Rubaba Muradova on February 21.

The evening will be held as part of the project "Unforgettable" to highlight the singer's creative path, Trend Life reported.

The participants will share their memories about the opera singer. The concert will feature songs from Rubaba Muradova’s repertoire.

Rubaba Muradova is best known for her image of Leyli in "Leyli and Majnun" opera. Since 1947, she performed in various local theaters. In 1953, Rubaba graduated from the music school named after Asaf Zeynalli in Baku, where her teacher was famous mugham singer Seid Shushinsky

After graduating from music school in 1954, she began working in the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater. She performed parts in such operas as "Asli and Kerem, "Leyli and Majnun", "Ashug Garib" "Shah Ismail" and others.

Rubaba Muradova was also known as talented mugham singer, who toured many countries.

Tickets for the concert are available at iTicket.az website, ASAN Service Centers as well as at all ticket offices in Baku.

The International Mugham Center is a center of Azerbaijani arts and music aiming to promote, preserve and popularize the specific genre of Azerbaijani music, mugham.

Located in Baku Boulevard, the Center was built on initiative of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Center successfully implements cultural projects directed to promote national music: " Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Evenings of mugham music", "Pearls of Ethnic Music" are among them.

