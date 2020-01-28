Mugham Center launches new project

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center invites you enjoy a new project on January 30.

On this day, Honored artist, famous mugham singer Firuz Sahavet, Honored Cultural Worker will share the same stage with ashug Adalat Delidagli and the young mugham singer Malik Hasanov, Trend Life reported.

The project "Mugam ... from generation to generation" aims to support young talents.

Spectacular solo concerts as well as events dedicated to various areas of performing arts will be organized as part of the project.

The International Mugham Center of Azerbaijan is a center of Azerbaijani arts and music aiming to promote, preserve and popularize the specific genre of Azerbaijani music, mugham.

Located in Baku Boulevard, center was built on initiative of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Center successfully implements cultural projects directed to promote national music: "A??q musiqisi ax?amlar?" (Evenings of ashig music), "Sirl?r x?zin?si" (Treasury of Secrets), "Unudulmayanlar" (Unforgettable), "Etnik musiqi incil?ri" (Pearls of ethnic music, "Mu?am ax?amlar?" (Evenings of mugham music), "Mu?amat var olan yerd?" (Where mugham lives), "Yeni n?sil d?v?t edir" (New generation invites), etc.

