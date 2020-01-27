Dress for success: Fashionista's Guide to Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Fashion is more than just a way to get through the day. It holds a symbolic and communicative role having the capacity to allow one express their unique style.

Azerbaijan breaths out fashion on every corner. The country boasts luxury boutiques and designer stores worth visiting.

From elegant bags to classy shoes and sassy dresses to gorgeous accessories, here you will find everything to look stunning.

Local designers are sweeping the fashion industry, conquering the hearts of fashionistas around the world.

Apart from that, Azerbaijan is also home to some of the most prestigious fashion events. From elegant to edgy, exotic to casual, be prepared to see all kinds of styles!

For those of you who prefer famous brands, should take a look at the country's most fashion events.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has turned into a platform that unites fashionistas around the word.

Over the past seasons, this large-scale project has gained the status of the most important fashion event in the country.

Every year, the fashion show brings together designers, fashion lovers, buyers, local and foreign media.

The 10th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week gathered talented designers from Azerbaijan, Morocco, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Russia.

Besides the fashion shows, AFW showroom were available for the guests. The showroom allowed boutique owners, buyers, media representatives and guests of the fashion week to communicate with designers, discover new names and find something new for their wardrobe.

"Seven Beauties" Fashion Show

Every bride wants their wedding day to be perfect. But there are a lot of dresses to choose from.

When it comes to shopping for a wedding gown, it can be quite stressful. If you're feeling too much pressure to find the wedding dress of your dreams then "Seven Beauties" Fashion Show is exactly what you need.

With so many wedding dress styles, it can be hard to know where to start! The fashion show presents the best wedding looks, stunning works of makeup artists and hair stylists.

Last year, richly embroidered gowns from fashion brands White Room by Diamond and FH Bridal, as well as evening dresses from Rufina couture and By Nika Collection left no one indifferent.

The fashion show was also full of surprises. One of them was a projection mapped cake for the birthday of the photographer Niko Abbasov.

Here's everything you need to choose the perfect wedding dress without any fears!

Kids Fashion Week

Fashion trends have made room for kids apparel as well, making it one of the fastest growing segments of the clothing market in some countries.

Kids Fashion Week allows little fashionistas to feel special and stylish. The fashion show offers original which are hardly to find anywhere else.

This unique fashion platform aims to disclose the potential of young people in fashion industry.

In 2019, the young models presented stunning fashion collections from 10 fashion designers. The winner were awarded with diplomas and valuable prizes in various nominations.

Baku Fashion Festival

Baku Fashion Festival is another large-scale event worth visiting for all fashion lovers.

The festival featured numerous showrooms, fashion shows and much more. Each guest had a chance to walk red on a carpet and take part in the fashion parade.

Baku Fashion Festival has been solemnly held at Caspian Business Hotel.

As part of the festival, Diamond Globe Awards was presented to public and art figures, representatives of fashion industry and other fields, including 20 foreign participants.

So, if you want to enjoy a wide range of stylish clothes, the Land of Fire is a good place to start!



