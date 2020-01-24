Unique flamenco show to be held in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Fabrica de tobacco theater will present a stunning flamenco show in Baku as part of a 10-year anniversary tour.

The legendary flamenco show "Frida" will be staged at the Opera Studio on February 9.

The play "Frida" is dedicated to the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), whose creative heritage and biography inspired flamenco dancer Natalia Zaikova to stage this show.

One of Mexico's greatest artists, Frida Kahlo began painting after she was severely injured in a bus accident.

Despite the excruciating physical suffering, Frida sparkled with humor. And only by taking the brush, she allowed herself to think about the inevitable. She dreamed about the baby, but a terrible injury has not allowed her to have children. Three pregnancies - but it was quite a feat in her position - ended tragically. And then she began to draw children, the most depicted as the dead

After her accident, Kahlo abandoned the study of medicine and began to paint so that to occupy herself during her three-month immobilization. Self-portraits were a dominant motif then. Kahlo once said, “I paint myself because I am so often alone and because I am the subject I know best.

Kahlo created at least 140 paintings, along with dozens of drawings and studies. Of her paintings, 55 are self-portraits which often incorporate symbolic portrayals of physical and psychological wounds. She insisted, “I've never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.

In 1929, she became politically active and married fellow communist artist Diego Rivera.

Frida Kahlo exhibited her paintings in Paris and Mexico before her death in 1954.