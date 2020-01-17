Works of national artist stun art lovers in Vienna

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of carpet products by the famous Azerbaijani artist and sculptor Chingiz Babayev has opened in the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna, Austria.

The director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna Leyla Gasimova informed the guests of the evening about the creative activity of the national artist.

Chingiz Babayev successfully works in various art fields. He is engaged in a carpet design, jewelry and waxworks.

His modern approach to Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art is of great interest among art lovers.

The artist's carpets are included in the collection of the National Carpet Museum.

Along with stunning carpets, the exhibition also features artist's sketches and silverware.

Chingiz Babayev expressed gratitude for the organization of the exposition.

Speaking about his works, which were included in the exposition, he noted that at the first glance at the carpets, viewers may have a feeling of similarity with ancient carpets.

However, his carpets reflect modern world and the artist's view on daily life.

A film dedicated to the work of Chingiz Babayev was shown at the event.

The exhibition will run until mid-February.







