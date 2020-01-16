World-famous musicians to perform at Heydar Aliyev Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A concert of Kremerata Baltica Orchestra and French pianist Lucas Debargue will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center on March 14.

The concert will feature music pieces by such acclaimed composers as Franz Liszt, Krzysztof Penderecki, Mechislav Weinberg and Milos Magin.

Kremerata Baltica is a chamber orchestra consisting of musicians from Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania). It was founded by Latvian violinist Gidon Kremer in 1997.

The orchestra has performed in more than 50 countries, gave over a thousand concerts in 600 cities. In 2002, the team was awarded the Grammy and Echo Prizes (ECHO). The orchestra has released more than 20 CDs.

Since 2003, Kremerata Baltic has been organizing its own festival in Latvia.

French pianist Lucas Debargue has been collaborating with Gidon Kremer and the Kremerata Baltic orchestra since 2017. In 2018, he joined the orchestra's tours in China and Japan.

In 2015, Debargue won the fourth prize at the 15th International Tchaikovsky Competition and the Special Prize of the Moscow Music Critics Association.

After this remarkable showing, Debargue was invited to play solo recitals, concerto engagements, and chamber music concerts at the Moscow Conservatory, Wigmore Hall and Royal Festival Hall in London, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Konserthuset in Stockholm, Carnegie Hall in New York and others.

Debargue has successfully collaborated with such conductors as Valery Gergiev, Andrey Boreyko, Mikhail Pletnev, Vladimir Spivakov and such musicians as Gidon Kremer, Janine Jansen and Martin Frost.