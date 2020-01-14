Love poems to be presented at Mugham Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center invites you to enjoy poetry evening on February 10.

The evening will feature 12 wonderful poems by Rasmina Gurbatova and Ulviyya Akhundova inspired by one of the most amazing feelings in the world

The project "Demo version of Love" talks about difficult and beautiful path that we go from dating to breaking up.

Talented musicians Eyvaz Gashimov (drums), Azad Yusubov (bass), Elnur Huseynov (keyboards), Shamil Mammadov (guitar) will help authors to share their stories. The head of the musical group is Babir Babirli.

Notably, Ulviyya Akhundova is a talented screenwriter, poetess and translator. She also heads Public Affairs department at YARAT Contemporary Art Space. Rasmina Gurbatova is a famous designer, poetess and composer. She is a founder and creative director of Resm Jewelry .

The project is supported by Arts Council Azerbaijan. Admission to the event is free.

Arts Council is an international organization with representative offices in many countries, including Azerbaijan.

Headed by Dadash Mammadov, Arts Council Azerbaijan aims at promotion of national culture and art.

Over the 14 years of its existence, Arts Council Azerbaijan has implemented many successful art and cultural events.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.