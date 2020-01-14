TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

National model named "Superlady of World"

13 January 2020 [15:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani model and beauty blogger Leyla Aliyeva has been named "Superlady of the World".

The beauty contest was held within World Golf Festival and Seoul Fashion Week.

Leyla Aliyeva has already successfully participated in many international competitions.

She already holds the title of Best Swimsuit of Miss Auto Moto Sport International competition (Serbia) and Best Bodyat of the Lady of Brilliancy International competition (Taiwan).

The fashion show was attended by beautiful models (28-35 years old). National model was awarded with a diploma.













