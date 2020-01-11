National film to be screened in US

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's "Sholler's Archive" feature film will be screened at Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival on February 6-8.

Set in the charming town of Waco, Texas, this two and half day event will feature competition films. The film festival is "dedicated to empowering the creative spirit, serving with heart, and celebrating all!"

For the inaugural year of the "Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival," there will be six initial award categories that include: Grand Jury Prize - Best U.S. Short Film, Grand Jury Prize - Best International Short Film, Grand Jury Prize - Best U.S. Student Film, Grand Jury Prize - Best International Student Film, Grand Jury Prize - Best Feature Film (Of U.S. and Internationally) and GB Lindsey Family Audience Award.

All jury awards will be presented to the director and/or a representative of the winning film at the festival. Audience Award will be announced 5 days following the festival.

"Sholler's Archive", based on real events, tells the story of a German colonist Sholler and his family, who migrated to Azerbaijan in the 1840s due to the difficult socio-economic situation in the German lands after Napoleonic Wars.

The film director Jalaladdin Gasimov got all the information about the Shollers from his father.

The shooting of the film took place in Ganja, Goygol, Tovuz and Baku. The cast includes Ajdar Zeynalov, Shirzad Pirallahi, Ramiz Valiyev and others.

"Sholler's Archive" is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of German colonists in Azerbaijan and was screened on the special order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The film was previously successfully presented at international film festivals in Belgium, Mexico, Russia, Germany and other countries.

Moreover, the film also won five gold medals and received a certificate of excellence in filmmaking at Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes 2018 in France. In 2018, it was named the most awarded Azerbaijani feature film.