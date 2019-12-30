Nutcracker ballet: Clara's Christmas dream comes true

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

There's nothing like a traditional Nutcracker to get you in the mood for the festive season. For many years, this enchanting production mesmerizes children and adults all over the world.

The iconic ballet was presented at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater within two days. The ballet is a kind of New Year gift to all spectators.

The fairytale brought together Honored artists Nigar Ibrahimova, Jamila Karimova, Makar Fershtandt, Samir Samadov, as well as soloists Timur Odushev, Yulia Fershtandt, Leyla Narimanidze, Faig Gubatov and Dinara Shirinova.

The ballet was presented under the direction of the theater's chief conductor and music director, Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev and the winner of the Antal Doratti International Conducting Competition Orkhan Gashimov.

Clara's Christmas dream totally immersed the viewers in the mystical tale. The Nutcracker doll and his army of toy soldiers come to life for an exciting battle. In final, Clara heroically rescued from the evil Rat Queen by The Nutcracker.

The ballet captured the imagination of viewers with its colorful characters and majestic scene.

The Nutcracker is an 1892 two-act ballet originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (Op. 71).

The ballet is based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's 1816 fairy tale "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King". It was premiered at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg in 1892.

It tells the story of a little girl who goes to the Land of Sweets on Christmas Eve. Ivan Vsevolozhsky and Marius Petipa adapted Hoffmann's story for the ballet.

Photo credits: Yenicag.ru



