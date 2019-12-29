World-famous pianist presents new music piece

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous pianist and composer Isfar Sarabski has hold a press conference at International Mugham Center.

The press-conference was timed to the release of "Horses of Karabakh" music piece, recorded in partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG).

Speaking about new project, Isfar stressed the importance of cooperation with famous music label.

The musician dreamed of cooperation with the Warner Music Group (WMG), one of the world's largest music companies.

Despite the fact that negotiations on cooperation were held in London, the final decision was made after the musician's performance at Jazzahead festival held in Germany.

The large-scale festival has very strict rules for the selection of participants. Only 17-18 out of 300 were selected for participation in the festival.

At press conference, Isfar Sarabski also spoke about the upcoming albums.

His first album will feature jazz music. The album's release is scheduled for June,2020. Music lovers have a chance to enjoy two new tracks before the album release.

The music album will be presented in Hamburg on June 11-12, 2020. Two performances will be organized as part of the music release. All concert tickets have already been sold out.

His second album will feature electronic music. The first single is expected in August-September 2020. The album will be released at the end of 2020.

Speaking about collaborate with Azerbaijani musicians, Isfar replied that he did not exclude such a possibility.

The press conference ended with the performance of new music piece.

Isfar Rzayev, better known as Isfar Sarabski, is the great-grandson of opera singer Huseyngulu Sarabski. His musical talent manifested itself at an early age.

Musician began playing the piano at the age of seven. Sarabski studied classic piano for eleven years at the Bulbul Music School. After that, he continued his education at the Baku Music Academy.

He completed his studies at the Academy in 2011, graduating as a classical concert pianist. In the same year the pianist received a scholarship from the Berklee Music College, Boston, and the U.S.

After that, the musician formed the Isfar Sarabski Trio with Moscow-based musicians Alexander Mashin (drums) and Makar Novikov (bass). The trio has performed in many festivals and concert venues across North America and Europe.

Azerbaijan's young virtuoso has performed in the most prestigious concert halls, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Miles Davis Hall, the Vibrato Jazz Club, Jazz Club Ronnie Scott's, the Zinco Jazz Club, the Konzerthaus, Asphalt Jazz Club, Duc des Lombards Jazz Club, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Bird’s Eye Jazz Club and the Apollo Theater.

Now, the musician continues to delight his fans around the world.