Culture Calendar to be launched

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A Culture Calendar will be presented in Azerbaijan. The electronic catalogue will be launched on the Cultural Ministry's website, Trend Life reported.

The project was implemented by Setline LLC on the initiative of the Medeniyyet newspaper with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

For the first time, the country's cultural history will be presented in such a wide format. The electronic catalogue will be available in three languages ??- Azerbaijani, Russian and English.

The project aims at promotion of the country's rich culture in the intercultural exchange of information. The information will be updated each day.

The electronic catalogue contains information about famous cultural figures, various events, national holidays and much more.

The Culture Calendar includes information on public figures awarded with the honorary titles of Azerbaijan, the former USSR, as well as those who have special merits in the field of culture, art, literature and science.

The catalogue features decrees and orders of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev concerning the cultural sphere, including anniversaries, various ceremonies held on the basis of orders of the head of state, laws and resolutions adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers.