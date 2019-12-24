Lumineux ensemble thrills music lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Students of Baku Music Academy have delighted music lovers at the State Philharmonic Hall.

Marvelous concert took place in the Chamber and Organ Music Hall as part of the 1st Republican Vocalist Festival.

Music pieces by Azerbaijani and foreign classics sounded at the evening. The concert ended with a brilliant performance of Lumineux ensemble.

Lumineux was created in 2016 and brought together students from the Choral Conducting Department. The ensemble successfully performs at numerous republican events. The artistic director of the choir is Naala Baratelia. The performance was greeted by a roar of applause.

Notably, the Republican Festival of Vocalists aims at the development and promotion of Azerbaijani classical vocal music, the formation of a high musical taste among the young generation.

Within the framework of the festival, famous vocalists and talented young singers from the country's regions perform Azerbaijani and world classical music together with the country's leading musical groups.







