Charity exhibition opens in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A charity exhibition has solemnly opened at the Museum of Moderd Art.

The project was organized jointly with famous artist Milena Nabiyeva to mark Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis, observed annually on December 31.

The exhibition displays about 50 works by famous Azerbaijani artists, including Altai Sadikhzade, Milena Nabiyeva, Salhab Mammadov, Namig Mammadov, Malik Aghamalov, Zakir Akhmadov, Yavar Sultanov, Eldar Gurbanov, Ali Shamsi, Rashad Mekhdiyev, Arif Huseynov, Sabina Shikhlinskaya, Mir Azer Abdullayev, Vugar Muradov, Elyar Alimirzoyev, Museib Amirov, Elena Hagverdiyeva, Inna Kostina, Azad Aliyev, Subkhan Mammadov, Nigar Narimanbayova, Ayten Rzaguliyeva, Mahmud Rustamov, Metin Sherifov, Tamilla Hasanova, Rafael Aliyev, Rashad Babaev, Anar Huseynzade, Elnur Babayev, Anar Yolchiyev, Emin Asgarov, Intigam Aghayev, Ragim Gashimov, Eyvaz Sultanly, Jalal Aghayev. The large-scale project is being held in Azerbaijan for the first time.

At the opening ceremony, the project organizer Milena Nabieva said that the charity will become traditional. The exhibition will be open for all artists in near future. She also invited representatives of other art fields to join this initiative.

The artist expressed her gratitude to all the artists who responded to her invitation and encouraged everyone to take part in such a large-scale event to spread love and compassion through art.

All funds from the charity will be used for the treatment of Narmina Kichibayova, who has T-cell lymphoma.

Famous sculptor-muralist, rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People’s Artist Omar Eldarov stressed the importance of the exposition as it provides assistance to children with disease

The guests then viewed the exposition. A number of paintings were sold out.

The exhibition is available from Tuesday to Sunday (11:00-20:00) until December 27. Ticket price is 5 AZN ($3), 2 AZN ($1) - for students. You can also purchase the works on Facebook page of Minabi Art & Design.

