Republican Festival of Vocalists opens in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Republican Festival of Vocalists has somenly opened at the State Philharmonic Hall.The event was co-organized by Medeniyyet TV and the Cultural Ministry.

Before the grand opening, Medeniyyet TV director Ramil Gasimov, rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, People's artist Siyavush Kerimi and others visited the Honorary Burial Alley to honor the memory of prominent cultural and art figures.

A scientific and practical conference was also held at the International Mugham Center.

The event was attended by Medeniyyet TV director Ramil Gasimov, People's Artists Murad Huseynov, Khuraman Gasimova, Honored Art Worker Gulnaz Abdullazade and others. The conference discussed the history of the country's vocal art.

At the opening ceremony, the festival's artistic director Ramil Gasimov said that the festival aims at the development and promotion of Azerbaijani classical vocal music, the formation of a high musical taste among the young generation.

The project will contribute to vocal art in Azerbaijan. The festival will feature performances by vocalists of different age categories - both prominent artists and young performers.

In his speech, Ramil Gasimov stressed the country's rich musical treasury. He noted that classical vocal art is an integral part of the country's musical culture.

"This is an art whose foundations were laid by the great Bulbul, whose name is written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan, and today it is successfully developed and promoted in all countries of the world by our modern vocalists," he added.

As Gasimov noted, Azerbaijan's prominent singer Bulbul brilliantly synthesized the eastern and western style of vocal performance, thus creating a unique art form.

Following him, a new wave of vocal artists appeared on the musical stage, whose voices will forever remain in the history of vocal art.

Speaking about the festival, Gasimov noted that the project is the result of great attention paid by the state to art and cultural figures.

"We are proud that we have the honor to implement this project, we are doing it with great enthusiasm. Without the support of our state, the implementation of these ideas and projects would be impossible.

He emphasized that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and personally First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva pay special attention to cultural projects.

A number of forums on intercultural dialogues, large-scale festivals and various events are regularly held across the country.

The event was followed by the performance of the Azerbaijan State Choir, under the direction of People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova.

Within the framework of the festival, famous vocalists and talented young singers from the country's regions will perform Azerbaijani and world classical music accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

The festival's closing ceremony will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center on December 24.







