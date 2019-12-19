Azerbaijani dancers win gold medal in Austria

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s dance duo Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina has successfully performed in Austria.

They won gold medals at the WDC World Championship - Professional Ballroom Showdance 2019, Trend Life reported.

The championship brought together talented dances from Austria, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, Russia, Ukraine, USA and other countries.

The dance couple thrilled the jury and the audience with an incredible performance called "Artist" directed by world-famous choreographer Taliat Tarsinov.

Speaking about the championship, Eldar Jafarov noted that it was a great pleasure for him to get the title of the World Champion performing this particular dance masterpiece.

"It is not difficult to dance ballroom dances, it is more difficult to be a dancer, meanwhile the goal of my life is to be an artist in dance!," he added.

After a tense competition for this most prestigious title, silver medals went to a dance couple from Austria, while Russian dancers won bronze.











