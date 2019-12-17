Winter Fairytale due in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Kids Fashion Show "Winter Fairytale 2019" will be held at Pullman Hotels and Resorts on December 21.

The project aims to disclose the potential of young people in fashion industry.

The fashion show is headed by Star Kids Group director Aygun Aliyeva.

Some 70 young models (4-14 years old) are invited to take part in the event.

About 40 girls and 30 boys will present stunning looks from 10 designers. The jury will include media personalities, folk and honored artists. The chairman of the jury is the teacher of the modeling department at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Honored Artist, fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova.

The best models will be awarded with diplomas and valuable prizes in various nominations.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.