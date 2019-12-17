Turkey marks birthday of Azerbaijani conductor

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A 60th anniversary of world-famous conductor Yalchin Adigozalov has been solemnly marked in Turkey. The event also celebrated the 30th anniversary of the conductor's creative activity.

A symphonic concert was held in the largest concert hall of the Aegean coast. Izmir Philharmonic Orchestra brilliantly performed the Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27 by the Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff.

The maestro devoted the performance to the memory of the recently passed away outstanding contemporary conductor Mariss Jansons.

"It's hard to put up with a loss. Mariss Jansons was a great, unique musician. Masters of such level has left an indelible mark on our hearts and minds. Mariss Jansos's father - Arvids Jansons was one of our teachers. Son took the baton with dignity. Mariss Jansons' whole life is an example high service to music!" Adigozalov told Trend Life.

The second symphony, one of the composer's most outstanding opuses, was performed in one breath.

The concert was followed by works of Asaf Zeynalli, Vasif Adigozalov, Haji Khanmammadov and Hasan Rzayev. Orkhan Zeynalov (tar) was a soloist of the evening.

In honor of the Year of Nasimi and the poet's 650th anniversary, "The Legend of Nasimi" by Fikrat Amirov was performed at the close of the evening. The audience burst into a storm of applause.

In 2000, Adigozalov became the permanent conductor of the Azerbaijan State Opera - Ballet. He conducted such performances as "Magic Flute"," La Boheme", "Tosca", " Madame Butterfly", "Carmen", "Romeo and Juliet".

He has worked with renowned soloists including Mstislav Rostropovich, S. Stadler, D. Kogan, and P. Jablonski.











