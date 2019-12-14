Country's most successful dancer named

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani dancer Farid Kazakov has been named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards.

The prize highlights significant achievements in the fields of culture and arts, including theater, cinema, fashion and so on.

The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Farid Kazakov is a multiple champion of Baku and Azerbaijan Dance Championships.

The dancer has successfully toured Azerbaijan, Russia and Georgia.

Previously, Kazakov performed a beautiful dance piece "Everything passes with time" that won Grand Prix of the International Kremlin Stars Competition in Russia.

He is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance. Kazakov currently lives and studies in Russia.



