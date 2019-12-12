Unique exhibition opens at botanical garden

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A unique exhibition has opened in the Central Botanical Garden aimed at raising public awareness about ecology and support talented youth.

The project "The Ecology through the Eyes of Youth" was co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Trend Life reported.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth of Sports Intigam Babayev and numerous public figures.

The exhibition displays stunning art works made of household and industrial waste, including graphics, ceramics, calligraphy, ebru art and much more.

The exposition was accompanied by music and a very interesting theatrical format with fairy-tale characters such as Little Red Riding Hood, Amazons, Elves, etc.

The author of the project idea is Gunay Rahimova. The host of the event was Honored Artist Elnur Karimov.

The best works were awarded with diplomas and valuable prizes.

The Central Botanical Garden plays a vital role in preserving the gene pool of rare plants, and it is also a favorite destination for nature lovers.

A few thousand different trees and plants grow both in open and closed areas of the garden with total area of 16 hectares. Over 2,000 kinds of trees, shrubs and flowers of Azerbaijani flora are collected there.

