Belgian violinist to perform in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Belgian violinist Marc Bouchkov will perform at the State Philharmonic Hall on December 13.

The musician will share the stage with Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra conducted by Rauf Abdullayev. Brahm violin concerto will sound at the evening.

Marc Bouchkov’s artistic development has been marked by numerous international awards. He is prize winner of the highly-regarded International Violin Contest Henri Koch, the Queen Elizabeth Competition and the Montreal International Musical Competition. Most recently Bouchkov was awarded the second prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition and has been honored with the music prize of the Kulturstiftung Dortmund.

He has collaborated with distinguished conductors such as Andrey Boreyko, Christoph Eschenbach, Howard Griffiths, Stanislav Kochanovsky, as well as orchestras such as the Frankfurt Radio Symphony, the Orchestre National de Belgique and others.

Since 2017, Marc Bouchkov has been teaching at the Royal Conservatory of Liège. He is an artistic assistant at the Kronberg Academy.

Rauf Abdullayev has been artistic director and chief conductor of the Hajibeyli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra for many years.

Hundreds of music lovers from France, Germany, the U.S., Russia, Great Britain, Turkey, Greece, Iraq, Egypt, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Mexico etc. are familiar with his outstanding performances.

Under his supervision, the orchestra has achieved a high level of performance evidenced by numerous successful tours abroad. Abdullayev's wide-ranging repertoire includes music of different epochs, styles and directions.

The State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli was formed in 1920, being one of the first orchestras in the Soviet Union, at the request of composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The first master of the orchestra was an experienced conductor M. I. Chernyakhovski.

Many great works of world music such as those of G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others occupy honorable place in the repertoire of the orchestra.

The orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually. Since 2007, the orchestra has been participating in summer festivals In Italy.