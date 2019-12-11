National mugham singer captivates France

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's famous mugham singer Farghana Gasimova has captivated the audience at Alliance Francaise Theater.

The singer was accompanied by musicians Rauf Islamov (kamancha), Zeki Veliyev (tar) and Javidan Nabiyev (naghara ), Trend Life reported.

The audience enjoyed beautiful and rarely performed "Neva" mugham.

"I have been delighted with the great interest of the French in our mugham, especially after the performance of Neva. We were called for an encore four times!, the singer said.

On December 11, Farghana Gasimova and her team will give a master class in Brest, France for students and musicians from 12 countries.

Moreover, the mugham singer will delight the city's residents with a spectacular concert on December 12.

The daughter of the mugham master Alim Gasimov, followed in her father's footsteps.

Her amazing talent was discovered in 1995, when at the age of sixteen, she joined father in a concert tour in Germany.

Over the years, Farghana Gasimova, along with her father and teacher Alim Gasimov, has successfully represented Azerbaijan in the international arena, making a significant contribution to the development and promotion of mugham.

