Baku honors memory of prominent dancer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A festival timed to the 100th anniversary prominent dancer People's Artist Amina Dilbazi has been solemnly held in Shuvelan Cultural House.

Co-organized by the Baku Main Department of Culture and Khazar Youth and Sports Department, the festival brought together talented young people, Trend Life reported.

In their remarks, director of the State Museum of Musical Culture Honoured Culture Worker Alla Bayramova, Vice-Rector of Baku Choreography Academy Tarana Muradova and others stressed a great role of Amina Dilbazi in promotion of the centuries-old traditions of national dance art.

For many years, she had significantly enriched folk dances and discovered many talented dancers.

Amina Dilbazi successfully represented Azerbaijani dance art at prestigious international festivals and competitions.

On behalf of the family, Amina Dilbazi’s son Mikyail Hajiyev expressed his sincere gratitude for holding the event.

At the evening, students of the Baku Choreographic Academy perforfmed dance numbers staged by Amina Dilbazi.

In conclusion, the winners were awarded with honorary diplomas.

At 16, Amina Dilbazi was already a recognized amateur gymnast. She passed the audition to join the newly created Azerbaijan State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble. In just three years, Dilbazi herself became assistant balletmaster of this ensemble.

As a balletmaster, she staged folk dances, the most famous ones being (in addition to Turaji) Innabi, Tarakama, Mirzai and Naz Elama. In 1949, she started working as a dance instructor at the Baku School of Choreography.

In the following decades, she was the choreographer for a number of Azerbaijani musicals, including the 1956 film version of "If Not That One, Then This One", where Dilbazi herself featured performing a dance in one of the scenes.

She also brilliantly performed Russian, Ukrainian, Uzbek and Arabic dances. The dancer successfully toured many countries.

In 1959, Dilbazi was awarded with the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan. After her retirement as a dancer, she continued her work as a dance instructor and artistic director of several dance ensembles.

Amina Dilbazi left an important mark on the history of the national dance art.







